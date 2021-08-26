Elon Musk Says Tesla Now Aiming For FSD Beta Public Release Next Month

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday a wider release of its Full-Self Driving (FSD) Software’s Beta version is coming in about four weeks.

What Happened: Musk tweeted to say that a new version of the FSD Beta 10, Tesla’s latest update on the autonomous driving software, will be unveiled on the first Friday of the next month.

The beta version would then need a few weeks for “tuning & bug fixes,” Musk told a fan on Twitter.

“Best guess is, public beta button in ~4 weeks.”

We should be there with Beta 10, which goes out a week from Friday (no point release this week). It will have a completely retrained NN, so will need another few weeks after that for tuning & bug fixes. Best guess is public beta button in ~4 weeks. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 25, 2021

Musk and his team at Tesla, along with an army of beta testers and customers with early access, have been testing out the software’s self-driving capabilities for a while now.

The software allows Tesla vehicles to drive themselves both on highways and city streets but still needs an alert driver at all times.

Beta 10 will be next-level — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2021

Why It Matters: Musk’s latest comment comes close on the heels of calling the experimental driver assistance software FSD 9.2 update “actually not great” on Twitter. He had later said he tested the next upgrade, which seems to be "much improved."

On Wednesday, Musk said the latest FSD update definitely “seems to work better in California” than it does in Rhode Island.

As per Musk, Tesla plans to release updates every two weeks on Friday at midnight, California time.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.38% higher at $711.20 on Wednesday and were marginally down in extended hours.

