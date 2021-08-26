 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Says Tesla Now Aiming For FSD Beta Public Release Next Month
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 26, 2021 2:33am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday a wider release of its Full-Self Driving (FSD) Software’s Beta version is coming in about four weeks.

What Happened: Musk tweeted to say that a new version of the FSD Beta 10, Tesla’s latest update on the autonomous driving software, will be unveiled on the first Friday of the next month.  

The beta version would then need a few weeks for “tuning & bug fixes,” Musk told a fan on Twitter. 

“Best guess is, public beta button in ~4 weeks.”

See Also: Does Tesla Full Self-Driving Work Better In California Than Other States? What Elon Musk Has To Say

Musk and his team at Tesla, along with an army of beta testers and customers with early access, have been testing out the software’s self-driving capabilities for a while now.  

The software allows Tesla vehicles to drive themselves both on highways and city streets but still needs an alert driver at all times. 

Why It Matters: Musk’s latest comment comes close on the heels of calling the experimental driver assistance software FSD 9.2 update “actually not great” on Twitter. He had later said he tested the next upgrade, which seems to be "much improved."

On Wednesday, Musk said the latest FSD update definitely “seems to work better in California” than it does in Rhode Island.

See Also: Elon Musk Reports Unexpected Last Minute Issues With Tesla FSD 9.2 Release And Shares More Updates

As per Musk, Tesla plans to release updates every two weeks on Friday at midnight, California time. 

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.38% higher at $711.20 on Wednesday and were marginally down in extended hours. 

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: autonomous vehicles electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Tesla Full Self-DrivingNews Tech Best of Benzinga

