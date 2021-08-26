EXCLUSIVE: Predictmedix Deploying Safe Entry Stations At Palm Tree Music Festival

An emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by artificial intelligence is partnering with an upcoming music festival.

What Happened: Predictmedix Inc (OTCQB: PMEDF) will deploy four Safe Entry Stations at the Palm Tree Music Festival Aug. 29, 2021 in Westhampton Beach, New York.

The Safe Entry Stations are part of a partnership between Predictmedix, the Palm Tree Crew and Northwell Health, New York’s largest health care provider.

Guest and staff will be required to show proof of vaccination and a PCR test. Attendees will then walk through the Predictmedix Safe Entry Station to identify multiple symptoms associated with diseases like COVID-19. A red or green light will appear for each person.

Why It’s Important: Predictmedix said the Safe Entry Stations will generate revenue and are part of the company’s reseller program with JUICEWORKS.

The company said the venue will serve as a "unique opportunity to demonstrate" its technology to potential customers in attendance.

Predictmedix’s Safe Entry Stations use cameras to analyze data patterns and predict health issues, mental illnesses and impairment by drugs or alcohol.

“We look forward to the event as a real time use case for these potential customers and to protect the attendees at this exciting festival,” Predictmedix Chief Operating Officer Dr. Rahul Kushwah said.