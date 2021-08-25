 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Shares Of Williams-Sonoma Spiked After Hours

Hal Lindon , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 4:44pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results, announced a $1.25 billion buyback and raised its dividend from $0.59 to $0.71 per share. The company also raised its fiscal year 2021 to high-teens to low-twenties net revenue growth. 

"The momentum we are seeing in our business and our winning positioning set us up to continue to take share in a fractured market," said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.

At the time of publication, shares were trading 15.8% higher at $197.80.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma: Q2 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Jackson Hole Meeting
Earnings Scheduled For August 25, 2021
Understanding Williams-Sonoma's Unusual Options Activity
Where Williams-Sonoma Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com