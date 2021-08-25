Penn National And Ulta Beauty Lead The S&P 500 Higher Wednesday

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday as investors await the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium starting Thursday.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) closed higher by 0.21% to $448.91

(NASDAQ: SPY) closed higher by 0.21% to $448.91 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.11% to $374.80

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.11% to $374.80 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) gained by 0.12% to $354.16

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN), Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) and Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) were among the top gainers for the SPY Wednesday.

Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS), Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) and Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

