 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Penn National And Ulta Beauty Lead The S&P 500 Higher Wednesday
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 25, 2021 4:08pm   Comments
Share:
Penn National And Ulta Beauty Lead The S&P 500 Higher Wednesday

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday as investors await the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium starting Thursday. 

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) closed higher by 0.21% to $448.91
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.11% to $374.80
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) gained by 0.12% to $354.16

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN), Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) and Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) were among the top gainers for the SPY Wednesday.

Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS), Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) and Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a less-discussed revenue source that is fetching it multi-billion dollars in revenues annually... Read More

Benzinga’s weekly Stock Wars matches up two leaders in a major industry sector, with the goal of determining which company is the better investment. This week, the duel is between a pair of discount retail chains: Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) and Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR)... Read More

GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) surged 35% higher at one point Tuesday afternoon and slammed into a resistance level at the $277 mark. On Wednesday, the stock was consolidating the move by trading sideways on shorter timeframes... Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + CPB)

Second Biggest Smartphone Maker Reports Strong Q2, EV Venture, Plans To Beat Apple
Taiwan Semi To Hike Prices Of 16nm Chips; Shares Gain On News
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Is Apple About To Break Out Of A Rectangle Pattern?
YouTube Enhances Content Streaming Experience With Picture-in-Picture In iPhone YouTube App
Budweiser Buys $25,000 NFT Rocket: What You Should Know About Tom Sachs Rocket Factory
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com