Why People Are Upset With Airbnb's New Afghan Refugee Initiative

Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 4:57pm   Comments
News of the Taliban seizing control of Afghanistan dominated the news cycle last week. President Joe Biden has stuck by the plan to withdraw U.S. troops from the Middle Eastern country, despite fears that the Taliban will implement a regime ruled by terror. 

Tens of thousands of Afghans and U.S. citizens have fled Afghanistan since the Taliban’s capture of the capital city Kabul. Many Americans are blaming President Biden for the ‘botched’ withdrawal of troops and Afghan citizens. 

The chaos in Afghanistan will lead to thousands of refugees searching for homes and places to stay. On Tuesday, Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky announced that the company will begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees free of charge

The announcement was generally well-received and his tweet amassed more than 150,000 likes. However, there were critics of the initiative, claiming the company and its philanthropic subsidiary, Airbnb.org, should be more focused on the thousands of homeless U.S. citizens and veterans. 

Here are some examples of tweets that were condemning Chesky’s announcement: 

On the other hand, some people were very happy with Chesky’s announcement: 

Image by WikiImages from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Afghan refugees AfghanistanNews Politics Travel Global

