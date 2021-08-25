 Skip to main content

Air Canada Mandates Employee Vaccination Against COVID-19
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 4:27pm   Comments
  • Air Canada (OTC: ACDVF) introduced a new health and safety policy, making it mandatory for all airline employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and report their vaccination status on October 30, 2021.
  • Recently, the Government of Canada directed employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors to be vaccinated.
  • Air Canada will accommodate employees who cannot vaccinate for valid reasons, such as medical conditions. Otherwise, employees who fail to be fully vaccinated by October 30, 2021, will face unpaid leave or termination consequences.
  • Additionally, the airline has made complete vaccination a condition of employment for new hires.
  • Earlier in the day, Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) asked all unvaccinated employees to wear a mask in indoor settings, and if not vaccinated, to take the COVID-19 test each week starting September 12. Additionally, From November 1, unvaccinated employees with health insurance will face $200 monthly surcharges.
  • Price Action: ACDVF shares closed lower by 0.55% at $19.72, and DAL closed higher by 1.90% at $41.30 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: airlines Briefs COVID VaccineNews Travel General

