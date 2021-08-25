Toyota Motor To Assemble Fuel Cell Modules At Kentucky Plant In 2023
- Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) is planning to take its hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric technology from prototypes to production in its efforts toward carbon neutrality.
- Starting in 2023, a dedicated line at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) will begin assembling integrated dual fuel cell (FC) modules destined for use in hydrogen-powered, heavy-duty commercial trucks.
- The dual-fuel cell modules, a vital component of an overall FC kit, weigh approximately 1,400 pounds and can deliver up to 160kW of continuous power.
- "Heavy-duty truck manufacturers will be able to buy a fully integrated and validated fuel cell electric drive system, allowing them to offer their customers an emissions-free option in the Class 8 heavy-duty segment," said Tetsuo Ogawa, president and CEO, Toyota Motor North America.
- Price Action: TM shares are trading higher by 1.61% at $173.78 on the last check Wednesday.
