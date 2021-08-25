Tupperware Unveils Limited-Edition Products For Waste-Free Adventures
- Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE: TUP) has expanded its partnership with National Park Foundation to offer four limited-time products.
- The products will help adventure-goers keep parks fresh and waste-free, with designs honoring the sights found in national parks around the country.
- Both parties' recent survey has found that 84% of Americans believe reducing waste can help preserve national parks for future generations.
- "This reusable product line was dreamed up with our national parks in mind, and serves as one of the many efforts we're embarking on to help nurture a better future," said VP of Marketing Willevaldo Rodriguez.
- Price Action: TUP shares are trading higher by 2.15% at $24.66 on the last check Wednesday.
