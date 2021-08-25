 Skip to main content

Missfresh Reports Solid Sales On JD.com Platforms
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 3:37pm   Comments
  • Missfresh Ltd (NASDAQ: MFclocked a 389% increase in sales on JD.Com Inc's (NASDAQ: JD) JD.com and JD-Daojia (JDDJ) since the start of its collaboration in April 2021.
  • Currently, ~570 of Missfresh's Distributed Mini Warehouses (DMWs) sell on JDDJ in 17 cities across China.
  • Missfresh began the sale of goods on JDDJ through the Omnichannel Fulfillment Program. 
  • In the last five months, the top five best-selling categories are fruits, vegetables, eggs, dairy, and drinks.
  • Price Action: MF shares are trading higher by 0.41% at $4.83 on the last check Wednesday.

