 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Micron Technology's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 2:33pm   Comments
Share:

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) following a Wall Street Journal report indicating Western Digital is in advanced talks to merge with Japan’s Kioxia Holdings Corp in a deal that could be valued at more than $20 billion.

The Wall Street Journal reported in March that Western Digital and Micron Technology were examining potential deals with Kioxia, which makes NAND flash-memory chips used in smartphones, computer servers and other devices. Micron’s interest has since cooled and Kioxia has been focused on discussions with Western Digital, which already has deep existing ties with the Japanese company.

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide.

Micron's stock was trading about 4% higher at $74.89 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $96.96 and a 52-week low of $43.67.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MU + WDC)

10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Micron Technology
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Micron Technology
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com