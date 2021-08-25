 Skip to main content

Lucid Group To Offer Lucid Air Dream Edition In Two Versions
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 3:29pm   Comments
  • Lucid Group Inc's (NASDAQ: LCID) will produce its limited-run Lucid Air Dream Edition in two distinct versions – the Dream Edition Performance and the Dream Edition Range.
  • Dream Edition Performance will feature a powertrain optimized for speed and acceleration, with 1,111 horsepower. 
  • Dream Edition Range will have 933 horsepower while incorporating Lucid's exacting focus on maximizing range.
  • EPA range certification is currently in process and will be announced for each version of the Dream Edition.
  • Lucid will contact Dream Edition reservation holders to update their configuration with their preferred version, both of which remain at the fully-equipped price of $169,000.
  • Price Action: LCID shares are trading lower by 4.38% at $21.8 on the last check Wednesday.

