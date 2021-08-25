Why DraftKings Shares Are Trading Higher Today

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares are trading higher Wednesday after Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood bought more than $60 million in shares.

Wood reported that she purchased shares of DraftKings for multiple Ark exchange traded funds yesterday:

742,840 shares for ARK Innovation ETF (ARCA:ARKK)

(ARCA:ARKK) 202,723 shares for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARCA:ARKW)

(ARCA:ARKW) 127,608 shares for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARCA:ARKF)

DraftKings is continuing to trend higher today after the company announced it agreed to a multi-year deal with Simplebet to expand its sportsbook in-game offerings yesterday.

DraftKings is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company.

DKNG Price Action: DraftKings has traded as high as $74.38 and as low as $34.28 over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was up 5.28% at $59.45.

