First Arrest Made In Sexual Assault Case That Led To Firing Of Senior Alibaba Employee
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 2:20pm   Comments
First Arrest Made In Sexual Assault Case That Led To Firing Of Senior Alibaba Employee

An arrest has been made in connection with a sex scandal that rocked China involving a senior Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: BABA) executive. 

A former employee of Jinan Hualian Supermarket with the surname of Zhang was arrested by the local law enforcement authorities, according to a statement posted online by prosecutors of Jinan.

The Huaiyin District Bureau of the Jinan City Public Security Bureau had sought permission from the court to review and approve the arrests of Zhang and the Alibaba executive, who goes with the surname Wang, for compulsory indecency.

The court has given permission to arrest Zhang, who is suspected of "compulsory indecency."

Related Link: 3 Alibaba Analysts Say Valuation Is Attractive Despite Q1 Disappointment

In early August, the victim posted on Alibaba's intranet that she was sexually assaulted by Wang, who is her manager at Alibaba, and a client of the company. The post was later shared on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform.

Alibaba subsequently fired the manager as well as a few other staff for ineptly handling the incident.

Police said Zhang also committed the same crime while on a dinner date with the victim.

BABA Price Action: At last check, Alibaba shares were down 2.89% at $166.73.

Related Link: Top Official In Alibaba's Home City Investigated By Chinese Regulator

Posted-In: China News Legal Global Media

