Palantir Shares Fall As FBI Software Reveals Serious Glitch: NY Post
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 2:28pm   Comments
Palantir Shares Fall As FBI Software Reveals Serious Glitch: NY Post
  • A computer glitch in an undercover Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) software program for the FBI led to unauthorized employees accessing private data for over a year, the New York Post reports based on a court filing.
  • Accused hacker, Virgil Griffith’s prosecutors alleged undue access into Griffith’s Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) account data by at least four FBI employees. All of the officials worked outside of New York and were not investigating the case.
  • The FBI case agent on Griffith’s case was alerted to the unauthorized access earlier this month.
  • The glitch points towards a broader issue with the FBI’s use of Palantir as it will occur on document upload with the default settings. The absence of any automated notice on inappropriate access points towards it being a recurrent phenomenon.
  • Griffith allegedly violated international sanctions by traveling to North Korea and delivering a speech about cryptocurrency. 
  • Price Action: PLTR shares traded lower by 2.73% at $24.42 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Legal Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

