Hyzon Partner Raven SR To Build Hydrogen Production Hub In California
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 2:36pm   Comments
  • Hyzon Motors Inc's (NASDAQ: HYZN) partner Raven SR Inc has announced its first waste-to-green hydrogen production hub.
  • The hub will become operational in summer 2022 and is located at Republic Services Inc's (NYSE: RSG) West Contra Costa Sanitary Landfill in Northern California.
  • The facility will be co-developed by Hyzon and Raven SR, with Hyzon investing up to 75% in the equity and offtake from the waste-to-hydrogen hub.
  • Raven SR expects to process up to 99.9 tons of organic waste per day at the landfill, producing up to 2,000 metric tons per year of renewable hydrogen.
  • Hydrogen fuel will be produced utilizing Raven SR's patented zero-combustion process.
  • Hyzon will provide offtake through its vehicle customers.
  • Price Action: HYZN shares are trading higher by 0.49% at $8.22 on the last check Wednesday.

