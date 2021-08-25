 Skip to main content

BD's Automated Molecular Diagnostics Platform Wins FDA Approval, Initial Test For HPV
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 1:46pm   Comments
  • Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) has received FDA approval for its automated, sample-to-answer, high-throughput BD Cor system along with the BD Onclarity HPV Assay for extended genotyping of human papillomavirus (HPV).
  • The modular and scalable BD Cor includes an automated sample preparation system, BD Cor PX, and an instrument that automates the BD Onclarity HPV assay, BD Cor GX. 
  • The PX instrument enables the preparation of specimens for testing. 
  • The BD Cor enables the processing of samples directly from liquid-based cytology vials, as well as the creation of molecular aliquot tubes and assay testing, automating labor-intensive and error-prone manual processes.
  • The Cor has onboard capacity for reagents and samples to provide six to eight hours of system processing.
  • The BD Cor was initially launched in Europe in 2019.
  • Price Action: BDX shares are down 0.19% at $247.39 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

