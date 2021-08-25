Deere Rewards Shareholders With Dividend Hike
- Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) has increased its quarterly dividend by ~17% to $1.05 per share from $0.90 per share.
- The increased dividend is payable on November 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2021.
- "The latest increase in our quarterly dividend is a reflection of Deere's recent strong performance and the success of our new strategy and operating model," said Chairman and CEO John C. May.
- Price Action: DE shares trading higher by 2.97% at $378.9 on the last check Wednesday.
