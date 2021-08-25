 Skip to main content

Deere Rewards Shareholders With Dividend Hike
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 1:48pm   Comments
Deere Rewards Shareholders With Dividend Hike
  • Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) has increased its quarterly dividend by ~17% to $1.05 per share from $0.90 per share.
  • The increased dividend is payable on November 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2021.
  • "The latest increase in our quarterly dividend is a reflection of Deere's recent strong performance and the success of our new strategy and operating model," said Chairman and CEO John C. May.
  • Price Action: DE shares trading higher by 2.97% at $378.9 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends

