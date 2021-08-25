 Skip to main content

Stagwell Raises $50M Via Institutional Offering Of Senior Notes
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 3:25pm   Comments
  • Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ: STGW) subsidiary, Midas OpCo Holdings LLC, priced an additional $50 million 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2029 in a secondary in a private institutional offering.
  • The offering proceeds will help to reduce credit facility borrowings and for general corporate purposes.
  • Midas recently raised $1 billion in a separate private offering.
  • Stagwell held $184.3 million in long-term debt as of Jun. 30.
  • Price Action: STGW shares traded lower by 1.05% at $6.58 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Small Cap Tech

