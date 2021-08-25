 Skip to main content

Atlas Technical Consultants Secures $9M Multiple Texas DOT Contracts
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 12:19pm   Comments
Atlas Technical Consultants Secures $9M Multiple Texas DOT Contracts
  • Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (NASDAQ: ATCXhas secured $9 million in multiple contracts to provide materials testing services for various districts in the state of Texas.
  • The contracts are with the Texas Department of Transportation and will run for up to five years.
  • The contracts are valued at ~$3 million in the San Antonio District, $2 million in the El Paso District, $2 million in the Houston District, and $2 million in the Pharr, Laredo, and Corpus Christi Districts.
  • Atlas will assist the Texas DOT in supervising and performing sampling, testing, inspecting, and related services for asphaltic, soils/flex base, and concrete construction on various highway projects throughout the state.
  • Price Action: ATCX shares are trading lower by 3.84% at $10.02 on the last check on Wednesday.

