Atlas Technical Consultants Secures $9M Multiple Texas DOT Contracts
- Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (NASDAQ: ATCX) has secured $9 million in multiple contracts to provide materials testing services for various districts in the state of Texas.
- The contracts are with the Texas Department of Transportation and will run for up to five years.
- The contracts are valued at ~$3 million in the San Antonio District, $2 million in the El Paso District, $2 million in the Houston District, and $2 million in the Pharr, Laredo, and Corpus Christi Districts.
- Atlas will assist the Texas DOT in supervising and performing sampling, testing, inspecting, and related services for asphaltic, soils/flex base, and concrete construction on various highway projects throughout the state.
- Price Action: ATCX shares are trading lower by 3.84% at $10.02 on the last check on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas