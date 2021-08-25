 Skip to main content

Why DiDi Global Shares Are Falling Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 25, 2021 11:35am   Comments
DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI)  shares are trading lower by 4% at $8.35 on continued volatility in Chinese stocks amid regulatory concerns. The SEC has also reportedly started issuing additional disclosure requirements to Chinese companies seeking a US listing.

DiDi Global is trading off the company's 52-week high of $18.01 by around 54% at $8.27.

DiDi Global is a mobility technology platform. DiDi Global is building four key components of its platform that work together to improve the consumer experience: shared mobility, auto solutions, electric mobility and autonomous driving.

DiDi Global has a 52-week high of $18.01 and a 52-week low of $7.16.

