Walmart Connect Launches New Demand-Side Platform
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 11:31am   Comments
Walmart Connect Launches New Demand-Side Platform
  • Walmart Inc’s (NYSE: WMT) media business, Walmart Connect, has launched its new demand-side platform, Walmart DSP.
  • Walmart has partnered with the software company The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) to build Walmart DSP.
  • When it launches, marketers and advertisers will access numerous platform capabilities to reach specific audiences with increased precision by leveraging Walmart’s past purchase and predictive audience segments and brand-level shopping behavior data.
  • The platform will provide access to The Trade Desk’s inventory across multiple channels and help measure online and in-store transactions and link these to specific media tactics for future strategies.
  • Walmart DSP will be available for select suppliers by the end of October.
  • Price Action: WMT shares are trading lower by 0.15% at $148.71, while TTD was down 0.45% at $80.26 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

