Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 124 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Facts of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).

(NASDAQ:GOOG). The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Eagle Capital Growth Fund (AMEX:GRF).

(AMEX:GRF). Locust Walk Acquisition (NASDAQ:LWAC) made the largest move up, trading up 182.19% to reach its 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares set a new yearly high of $2,866.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.