 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are ScanSource Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 2:24pm   Comments
Share:
Why Are ScanSource Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • ScanSource Inc (NASDAQ: SCSC) traded higher by 16% at $35.61 on the last check Wednesday.
  • The value-added technology product and service provider reported Q4 revenue of $852.7 million, up 34% year-on-year, beating the analyst consensus of $733.9 million. The adjusted EPS of $0.96 beat the consensus of $0.57.
  • ScanSource also announced a new $100 million share buyback authorization by its board.
  • Raymond James raised the price target for ScanSource from $35 to $40, implying a 30.3% upside, and reiterated an Outperform.

Latest Ratings for SCSC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Jul 2021Northcoast ResearchUpgradesNeutralBuy
May 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SCSC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SCSC)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Down 1%; Locust Walk Acquisition Shares Jump
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Dick's Sporting Goods Beats Q2 Views
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Price Target Reiteration Small Cap Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ADDYYDeutsche BankUpgrades
PUMSYDeutsche BankUpgrades
OVIDCitigroupMaintains4.0
TXRHWedbushMaintains105.0
EATWedbushMaintains69.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com