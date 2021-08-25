Why Are ScanSource Shares Trading Higher Today?
- ScanSource Inc (NASDAQ: SCSC) traded higher by 16% at $35.61 on the last check Wednesday.
- The value-added technology product and service provider reported Q4 revenue of $852.7 million, up 34% year-on-year, beating the analyst consensus of $733.9 million. The adjusted EPS of $0.96 beat the consensus of $0.57.
- ScanSource also announced a new $100 million share buyback authorization by its board.
- Raymond James raised the price target for ScanSource from $35 to $40, implying a 30.3% upside, and reiterated an Outperform.
Latest Ratings for SCSC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2021
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Jul 2021
|Northcoast Research
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|May 2021
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
