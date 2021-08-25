5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) - P/E: 4.09 Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) - P/E: 6.97 P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ:PTSI) - P/E: 8.15 Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) - P/E: 8.32 GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) - P/E: 8.38

Navios Maritime Partners saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.01 in Q1 to 4.31 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.84%, which has increased by 0.24% from 0.6% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Castor Maritime reported earnings per share at 0.07, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.02. Castor Maritime does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, P.A.M. Transportation experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 2.08 in Q1 and is now 2.66. P.A.M. Transportation does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Orion Gr Hldgs's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.05, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.04. Orion Gr Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

GrafTech International saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.37 in Q1 to 0.43 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.35%, which has increased by 0.04% from 0.31% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.