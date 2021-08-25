Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Lucid Group, IBM Or Lululemon?

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) announced that the limited-run Lucid Air Dream Edition will be produced in two distinct versions: the Dream Edition Performance and the Dream Edition Range.

Lucid reported that the Dream Edition Performance will feature a powertrain optimized for speed and acceleration, with 1,111 horsepower. The Dream Edition Range will deliver 933 horsepower while embodying Lucid's exacting focus on maximizing range.

Lucid says EPA range certification is currently in process and will be announced for each version of the Dream Edition when complete.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced new Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) services designed to help accelerate organizations' adoption of cloud-delivered security at the edge, closer to the users and devices that access corporate resources.

IBM reported the new services combine expertise and methods from IBM Security with technology from Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS), to help deliver a fully managed transformation to a cloud-based SASE architecture, a key element of a zero-trust security posture.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) announced that its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2021 will be released Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET. Lululemon says a live webcast of the conference call will be available online here.