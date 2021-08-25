 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Lucid Group, IBM Or Lululemon?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 25, 2021 9:37am   Comments
Share:
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Lucid Group, IBM Or Lululemon?

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) announced that the limited-run Lucid Air Dream Edition will be produced in two distinct versions: the Dream Edition Performance and the Dream Edition Range.

Lucid reported that the Dream Edition Performance will feature a powertrain optimized for speed and acceleration, with 1,111 horsepower. The Dream Edition Range will deliver 933 horsepower while embodying Lucid's exacting focus on maximizing range.

Lucid says EPA range certification is currently in process and will be announced for each version of the Dream Edition when complete.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced new Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) services designed to help accelerate organizations' adoption of cloud-delivered security at the edge, closer to the users and devices that access corporate resources.

IBM reported the new services combine expertise and methods from IBM Security with technology from Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS), to help deliver a fully managed transformation to a cloud-based SASE architecture, a key element of a zero-trust security posture.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) announced that its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2021 will be released Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET. Lululemon says a live webcast of the conference call will be available online here.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBM + LCID)

'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Leslie's, Zynga And More
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Lucid Motors, Kura Oncology And More
How Chip Developers Are Using AI To Make Chips More Efficient?
Intel Bags Deal To Develop Government's Foundry Ecosystem
HDVI Raises $32.5M To Mitigate Risk, Lower Insurance Premiums
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com