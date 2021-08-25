21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) rose 40.1% to $21.43 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Tuesday. Regencell Bioscience recently reported partial exercise of underwriter’s over-allotment option.
- Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LWAC) rose 26.9% to $11.12 in pre-market trading. Locust Walk Acquisition’s stockholders approved a business combination with eFFECTOR Therapeutics to create next-generation oncology company developing new class of cancer therapies.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares rose 22.1% to $7.20 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 9% on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments, last week, reported first-quarter sales growth of 58.7% year-over-year to $4.67 million, reflecting increased sales to large national retailers.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares rose 19.3% to $0.7683 in pre-market trading. Baudax Bio shares jumped around 23% on Tuesday after the company CFO Richard Casten reported the purchase of 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.51 per share in a Form 4 filing on Monday.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 14.1% to $0.4451 in pre-market trading. Camber Energy's Viking Energy Group subsidiary entered into exclusive intellectual property license agreement with ESG Clean Energy.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) rose 13.1% to $3.53 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Tuesday. ClearOne, earlier during the month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.08 per share.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) rose 12.6% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.06 per share.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) shares rose 8.6% to $0.6145 in pre-market trading after jumping around 11% on Tuesday.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares rose 8.1% to $7.85 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 6.3% to $0.4835 in pre-market trading. Acasti Pharma recently announced its operating and financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended June 30, 2021.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares rose 5.6% to $2.82 in pre-market trading. Xeris Pharmaceuticals recently announced FDA approval of its New Drug Application for Gvoke for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) rose 5% to $1.91 in pre-market trading. Staffing 360 Solutions reported closing of $2.8 million registered direct offering of common stock priced at a premium to market.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 20.4% to $93.77 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, Cassava Sciences announced an agreement with the FDA under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for both of its pivotal Phase 3 trials for oral simufilam in treating Alzheimer's disease.
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) fell 11.1% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after the company announced it intends to terminate the Phase 2 clinical trial of ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide, or FSD-201, for use in treating COVID-19.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 7.7% to $34.89 in pre-market trading. Nordstrom, reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and also boosted its annual revenue guidance. However, the company’s quarterly revenue slipped 6% compared to pre-pandemic levels.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares fell 7.1% to $3.67 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Tuesday. The company, earlier during the month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) fell 5.5% to $0.9450 in pre-market trading after climbing 15% on Tuesday.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares fell 5.3% to $5.67 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday. Geovax Labs, last week, announced it presented COVID-19 vaccine data at the European Society of Medicine General Assembly.
- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) fell 5.2% to $7.77 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc.. (NASDAQ: OGI) fell 5% to $2.52 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares fell 4.1% to $39.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas