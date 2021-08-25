 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

YouTube Enhances Content Streaming Experience With Picture-in-Picture In iPhone YouTube App
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 11:19am   Comments
Share:
YouTube Enhances Content Streaming Experience With Picture-in-Picture In iPhone YouTube App
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube has upped the content streaming experience by launching a picture-in-picture feature trial for its Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS YouTube app, 9 to 5 Google reports.
  • The feature enables premium subscribers to view video content while using other apps. The PiP could soon make it to the iPhone and iPad apps.
  • The manual feature presently restricted to YouTube Premium customers allows users to minimize YouTube's viewing window into a mini player that sits atop other apps, Apple Insider reports.
  • Google had launched the feature globally for paid users in June. It also aims to offer PiP's ad version to free users in the U.S.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.17% at $2,852.88 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Artemis Vision: Giving Wings To The Mind
Apple Gets This 'Massive Sum' From Google To Be The Default Search Engine On iOS
How UK's Latest Privacy Rules Target YouTube, Instagram, TikTok?
Apple Beefs Up Arcade Library With 2 New Titles As Gaming Gears Up For 'Defining Year'
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Jackson Hole Meeting
Google Spinoff Waymo Begins Limited Rollout Of Self-Driving Taxi Rides
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com