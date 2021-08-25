YouTube Enhances Content Streaming Experience With Picture-in-Picture In iPhone YouTube App
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube has upped the content streaming experience by launching a picture-in-picture feature trial for its Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS YouTube app, 9 to 5 Google reports.
- The feature enables premium subscribers to view video content while using other apps. The PiP could soon make it to the iPhone and iPad apps.
- The manual feature presently restricted to YouTube Premium customers allows users to minimize YouTube's viewing window into a mini player that sits atop other apps, Apple Insider reports.
- Google had launched the feature globally for paid users in June. It also aims to offer PiP's ad version to free users in the U.S.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.17% at $2,852.88 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
