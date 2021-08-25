 Skip to main content

Now Facebook Considers Jumping Into Highly Popular NFT Space
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 7:19am   Comments
  • Bloomberg reports that Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) plans its nonfungible tokens foray to tap their growing popularity. David Marcus, who leads Facebook's Novi digital wallet development, intends to integrate NFT into the wallet.
  • Facebook is waiting to launch the wallet with Facebook's digital currency, Diem, which was co-developed by Marcus and met regulatory hurdles.
  • The combination is likely to reduce the cost and time taken for money transfer.
  • Visa Inc. (NYSE: Vrecently acquired blockchain collectible NFT CryptoPunk 7610.
  • The online NFT auction house OpenSea recently exceeded $1 billion in monthly trading volume.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.04% at $365.65 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

