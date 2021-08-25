Does Tesla Full Self-Driving Work Better In California Than Other States? What Elon Musk Has To Say

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday data from the beta testing of its experimental driver assistance software FSD 9.2 is an overfit to the San Francisco bay area, just a day after calling the update “actually not great” on Twitter.

What Happened: Musk was responding to a beta tester’s post on Twitter that claimed the latest FSD update definitely “seems to work better in California” than it does in Rhode Island.

Musk responded, saying the data, in general, overfit to the San Francisco bay area, without elaborating further. Overfitting in statistics implies that the model too closely relates to a specific set of data points and may not translate well with different data points.

In general, we overfit to SF Bay Area — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 25, 2021

The company sells a Full Self-Driving capability (or FSD) package for $10,000, or $199 per month as a subscription, in the United States.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, Musk had said that Tesla will have updates every two weeks on Friday at midnight, California time. He later acknowledged that there were some last-minute issues with the Beta 9.2 update, which would cause a delay of a day or two in its launch.

Musk also detailed the included features of the update that included a boost through turns on minor-to-major roads adding that the next update would be expanded to all roads.

The Tesla CEO in the aftermath of Beta 9.2 limited rollout said he was left unimpressed but had tested the next upgrade, which seems to be "much improved."

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.31% higher at $708.49 on Tuesday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.