 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Has Its Own 'Independent Strategy' But Watch Out For Apple Amid 'Convergence' Of Auto, IT Industries, Says Chemistry Nobel Laureate

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 11:10pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Has Its Own 'Independent Strategy' But Watch Out For Apple Amid 'Convergence' Of Auto, IT Industries, Says Chemistry Nobel Laureate

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has its own independent strategy, but tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one to watch amid the “convergence” of automotive and information technology industries in future mobility, according to battery pioneer Akira Yoshino.

What Happened: Yoshino, a co-winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his work on lithium-ion batteries, made the comments in an interview with Reuters.

See also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock

Yoshino, now an honorary fellow at Japanese chemical firm Asahi Kasei Corp. (OTC: AHKSY), believes Apple may “announce something soon” regarding the Apple Car or the kind of battery that may be used in the vehicle.

“They probably want to get in around 2025. If they do that, I think they have to announce something by the end of this year,” Yoshino was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Why It Matters: Rumors about Apple accelerating its efforts on the Apple Car project have been floating around since last year. Several potential partners were reported but Apple has remained tightlipped about its foray into the crowded EV field.

Over time, rumors also suggested Apple has scaled down its plan to build a full-fledged car and is now looking at developing an underlying self-driving car system.

It was reported in July that Apple is looking to manufacture batteries for the Apple Car in the U.S. and may work with Taiwanese battery makers.

Price Action: Apple shares closed almost 0.1% lower in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $149.62 and further edged down less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $149.60.

Read Next: Report Card: How Has Tim Cook Performed As Apple CEO In The 10 Years Since Taking Over For Steve Jobs?

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + TSLA)

These Are The Top 5G Funds
If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock When Tim Cook Became CEO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Cybertruck Will Be Disaster For Tesla, Cramer Says: 'It's Just An Ugly Thing'
Why Gene Munster Says 'Investors Should Sleep Well Knowing They Own Apple'
JD.com And Baidu Lead The Nasdaq-100 In A Mixed Day Of Trading
Who Is John Carmack And Why Is He Helping Tesla Optimize UI?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Akira Yoshino electric vehicles EV batteries EVs lithium-ion batteriesNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com