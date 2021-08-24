 Skip to main content

Tony Hawk Trending For Selling His Soul: What Investors Should Know
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 24, 2021 5:25pm   Comments
Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk made headlines and was a trending topic on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Tuesday for a rather strange reason.

What Happened: One hundred skateboards painted with Tony Hawk’s blood were sold Tuesday for $500 each. The skateboards sold out and are a one-of-a-kind collectible holding Hawk’s actual DNA.

Each skateboard is painted with a vial of Hawk’s blood mixed with paint.

The skateboards were launched in partnership with canned water company Liquid Death, whose motto is to “murder your thirst.”

“This collaboration is taking those connections to a new level as I have literally put my blood (and soul?) into these decks,” Hawk said.

Liquid Death owns Hawk’s soul according to a signed legally binding contract previously signed.

A portion of proceeds were sent to nonprofit 5 Gyres, which reduces plastic waste, and The Skateboard Project, Hawk’s organization to help fund public skateboards.

Hawk is an investor in Liquid Death.

Related Link: DraftKings NFTs Launching With Autograph The Tom Brady Collection: What Investors Should Know

Who is Liquid Death?: Los Angeles-based canned mountain water company Liquid Death has seen a rise in brand awareness thanks to its “murder your thirst” motto. The partnership with Hawk could generate more buzz and increase the company’s product reach and valuation.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is an equity investor in Liquid Death via its latest $15 million Series C funding round. Liquid Death has raised more than $50 million to date.

As part of the investment, Live Nation also signed Liquid Death to be exclusively sold at Live Nation venues and festivals in the U.S. for a “period of time.”

Liquid Death is available in over 16,000 locations including some 7-Eleven stores, Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) locations and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) owned Whole Foods locations.

Other investors in Liquid Death include Wiz Khalifa, Steve Aoki, Dollar Shave Club founder Michael Dubin and Hulu president Kelly Campbell.

The company has reported a large increase in requests on social media for international expansion but remains committed to “conquering the U.S. and Canada” right now. The company has also hinted at new limited-release flavors launching later this year.

Photo: Liquid Death

