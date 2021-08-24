Newborn Town Inc. Vigorously Exploits the Japanese Market, with Mico Shown on the Big Screens of Tokyo and Osaka's Landmarks

Newborn Town Inc., China's top social networking enterprise focusing on global markets, is known for bringing MICO, a top social networking app, to the mobile screens of more than 100 million users worldwide. Now, in an ambitious move to gain awareness in the Japanese market, they brought it to the big screen.

In conjunction with a local advertising agency, Newborn Town launched an ambitious omnichannel OOH campaign centered on billboards at prominent landmarks in Tokyo, Osaka and other cities.

Working with streaming stars in the app, it is estimated that the ads were seen by hundreds of thousands of people, making it a considerable step for the app to gain a foothold in the Japanese market.

In addition to the ads, MICO also held a number of local events in Japan in recent months, such as a co-branding campaign with BRILLAMICO, one of Japan's most popular watch brands. Both brands carried out a series of co-marketing campaigns online and outdoors.

The initiatives round out a year of exciting multi-channel efforts by MICO, including online events such as the MICO Music Festival and the Newcomers' Talent Show, aiming to drive the adoption of MICO among Japanese content creators.

MICO also created a plush toy mascot, CoCo, in Japan this year, and launched water cups, masks and other peripheral products featuring the mascot.

A newcomer to the Japanese market, Newborn Town has already gained 33rd place on the best-selling social app list in Japan during August according to App Annie. The large-scale ad campaigns integrating prominent OOH and hit events hint at the entry being a promising start for the firm in new markets.

Newborn Town is known for its portfolio of social apps including MICO and YoHo, which are household names in emerging markets like the Middle East and Southeast Asia. However, they have recently shown surprising growth in developed countries as well.

Since the beginning of this year, MICO has continuously shattered new records in Europe and North America, entering the Top 10 best-selling social apps in countries including Canada, Switzerland, Belgium and Portugal, and entered the Top 20 best-selling social apps in the US.

Thanks to the high revenue per paying user in the region, Newborn Town is ramping up efforts in Japan and South Korea and is expected by many analysts to gain market share in the coming years.