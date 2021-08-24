A Look At Microsoft's Competition As It Targets Holiday Season For Cloud Gaming Launch
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) is preparing to add cloud gaming service to Xbox consoles later in 2021 as planned.
- Xbox Cloud Gaming, which lets players stream games, would arrive on its new Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S consoles, and the older Xbox One machines this holiday, CNBC reports.
- Microsoft also remains focused on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, offering library access to over 100 titles for about $15 a month.
- Peers Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google already has a cloud gaming presence. Sony Corp's (NYSE: SNE) PlayStation Plus subscription offers access to online multiplayer and selected free games every month.
- Recently, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) launched its cloud gaming service to Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) devices while Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) and Sony have ramped their cloud gaming investments.
