What's Going On With GameStop? Stock Rips To Critical Psychological Level

Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 2:00pm   Comments
What's Going On With GameStop? Stock Rips To Critical Psychological Level

Wall Street saw something Tuesday it hasn't seen in months: GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) up more than 10% in a trading day. The last time GameStop's stock had this big of a move was back in early June.

The stock opened up slightly from Monday’s close, at around $166 a share. Shares quickly ripped, moving up more than 4% in the first 30 minutes of trading on Tuesday. The buying frenzy picked up around 1:05 p.m. ET, with shares trading more than 16% higher on the day to $192.39 at the time of publication.

See Also: Alibaba, Nvidia, Pfizer, GameStop, AMD, Tesla And More — Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

Why Is It Moving? Traders rushed out to buy and sell shares of GameStop. There was a higher-than-average volume of shares traded at 2.7 million, which is more than double the average of 1.37 million shares traded, according to Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD).

Driven by Reddit's WallStreetBets crowd, GameStop’s stock made national news back in the early part of the year as the stock quickly rose from around $20 a share to $347 in less than a month. The stock wasn't done yet, with a resurgence in early June that brought the stock back to the $300 level.

Based on technicals, shares could see resistance at the $200 and $220 levels, but if they're able to break through, the stock could run even higher. For many traders, eyes will be on GameStop for the rest of the week.

