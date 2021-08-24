 Skip to main content

Peloton Interactive Unveils Peloton Tread With Enhanced Safety Measures
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 2:39pm   Comments
Peloton Interactive Unveils Peloton Tread With Enhanced Safety Measures
  • Peloton Interactive Inc's (NASDAQ: PTONPeloton Tread will be available in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. from August 30 and Germany in fall 2021.
  • The Peloton Tread features a 23.8" HD touchscreen with integrated speakersa 59" traditional belt to allow uninterrupted runs, a Tread lock, and a Safety key.
  • The Peloton Tread is priced at $2,495.
  • Price Action: PTON shares are trading higher by 4.86% at $111.77 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

