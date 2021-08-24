Peloton Interactive Unveils Peloton Tread With Enhanced Safety Measures
- Peloton Interactive Inc's (NASDAQ: PTON) Peloton Tread will be available in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. from August 30 and Germany in fall 2021.
- The Peloton Tread features a 23.8" HD touchscreen with integrated speakers, a 59" traditional belt to allow uninterrupted runs, a Tread lock, and a Safety key.
- The Peloton Tread is priced at $2,495.
- Price Action: PTON shares are trading higher by 4.86% at $111.77 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.