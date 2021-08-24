 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Laird Superfood Launches Vegan Plant-Based Baking Mix
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 2:26pm   Comments
Share:
Laird Superfood Launches Vegan Plant-Based Baking Mix
  • Laird Superfood Inc (NYSE: LSFhas launched Homemade Pancake & Waffle Baking Mix, its line of easy-to-make, plant-based homemade baking mixes.
  • The collection is plant-powered, made with real, whole-food ingredients, and includes veggies.
  •  Laird Superfood's baking mixes are gluten-free and vegan and do not require eggs.
  • Homemade Pancake & Waffle Baking Mix is made from a blend of organic buckwheat flour, organic tiger nut flour, tapioca flour, and organic chia seed protein and sweetened with organic coconut sugar.
  • In June 2021, Laird Superfood unveiled two baking mixes in the collection with Brownie Mix and Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix.
  • Price Action: LSF shares are trading lower by 0.85% at $19.255 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LSF)

77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 12, 2021
Laird Superfood CEO Paul Hodge To Step Down
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com