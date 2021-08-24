 Skip to main content

PlayMonster Partners With Hasbro's Playskool Brands On Preschool Category
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 2:00pm   Comments
  • PlayMonster LLC entered a partnership with Hasbro Inc's (NASDAQ: HAS) Playskool brand to engage toddlers and grow its preschool category in 2022 and beyond.
  • Both companies will work together to expand and broaden the Playskool brand, bringing new ways to learn and play within the Playskool portfolio.
  • The partnership will deploy ways to engage parents and kids through brands like Playskool Weebles, Playskool Glo Friends, Playskool Little Wondersand The Original MagnaTab.
  • PlayMonster Playskool brands will be widely available across retail, starting early 2022.
  • Price Action: HAS shares are trading higher by 0.41% at $97.57 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

