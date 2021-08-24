 Skip to main content

Semiconductor Chip Crisis Could Finally Weigh On This Ace Smartphone Maker
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 3:13pm   Comments
Semiconductor Chip Crisis Could Finally Weigh On This Ace Smartphone Maker
  • Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone, Mac, or iPad appears unscathed from the seething chip crisis so far, Apple Insider reports.
  • It had succeeded in beefing up the chipset supply in advance, which contributed to its Q3 beat.
  • JP Morgan highlighted that the stock price had shown resilience ahead of its September iPhone event, which is the seasonal decline from the company.
  • The semiconductor crisis is wreaking havoc on the cheaper smartphone makers like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) and One Plus. Samsung had announced a $151 billion chip-building initiative on Monday.
  • However, in the Q3 earnings call, Apple CFO Luca Maestri had expressed concerns about forthcoming supply issues in the September quarter, affecting its iPhone and iPad sales.
  • iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHAF), also known as Foxconn Technology Co Ltd (OTC: FXCOF), had also expected the chip crisis to aggravate in Q2.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.04% at $149.77 on the last check Tuesday.

