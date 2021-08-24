Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced the all new Peloton Tread will be available in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom on Aug. 30.

The company also expects the all new Peloton Tread to be available in Germany in fall 2021.

Peloton said that its new Tread product combines its award-winning content and quality design with safety features integrated into the experience to create an efficient and engaging total body workout experience.

"We've worked hard to make sure the new Tread truly earns its spot in Members' homes. We'll always continue to innovate our hardware, software and safety features to live up to our commitment to Member safety and to improving the full Member experience," said John Foley, CEO and co-founder of Peloton.

PTON Price Action: Peloton has traded as high as $171.09 and as low as $65.29 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 4.77% at $111.67.

Photo: courtesy of Peloton.