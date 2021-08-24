Why Six Flags Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of several companies in the hotel, restaurant and leisure space, including Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) are trading higher following FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which has lifted reopening names.

Six Flags shares are trading higher by 27% on a year-to-date basis amid fluctuating COVID-19 reopening optimism.

Six Flags Entertainment owns and operates theme parks worldwide. It operates around 26 theme parks and waterparks, 23 are located in the United States, two are located in Mexico and one is located in Montreal, Canada. The parks generally offer various rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, restaurants, game venues and merchandise outlets.

Six Flags is trading higher by 5.8% at $42.25 Tuesday afternoon. Six Flags has a 52-week high of $51.75 and a 52-week low of $18.56.