 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Six Flags Shares Are Rising Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 24, 2021 12:46pm   Comments
Share:
Why Six Flags Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of several companies in the hotel, restaurant and leisure space, including Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) are trading higher following FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which has lifted reopening names.

Six Flags shares are trading higher by 27% on a year-to-date basis amid fluctuating COVID-19 reopening optimism.

Six Flags Entertainment owns and operates theme parks worldwide. It operates around 26 theme parks and waterparks, 23 are located in the United States, two are located in Mexico and one is located in Montreal, Canada. The parks generally offer various rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, restaurants, game venues and merchandise outlets.

Six Flags is trading higher by 5.8% at $42.25 Tuesday afternoon. Six Flags has a 52-week high of $51.75 and a 52-week low of $18.56.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SIX)

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Understanding Six Flags Entertainment's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing Six Flags Entertainment's Unusual Options Activity
Return on Capital Employed Overview: Six Flags Entertainment
Understanding Six Flags Entertainment's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com