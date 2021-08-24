Shopify Stock Gains On TikTok Partnership
- ByteDance Ltd's TikTok announced its e-commerce foray under an expanded partnership with Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP). The collaboration dates back to October 2020.
- TikTok's move pits it against Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), which already have an e-commerce presence.
- TikTok also disclosed pilot testing TikTok Shopping among a select group of Shopify merchants in the U.S., U.K., and Canada.
- Soon, Shopify merchants with a TikTok For Business account can add a new "Shopping" tab to their TikTok profiles and sync their product catalogs to create mini-storefronts on their profile TechCrunch reported.
- However, in TikTok Shopping, the checkout occurs through Shopify, which powers the transaction and payment. In contrast, Instagram Shop scores with a checkout within the app via Facebook Pay.
- Additionally, Instagram is preparing to launch ads globally on the Instagram Shop tab as per a TechCrunch report.
- Recently Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) beat Facebook and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) ad growth rate from growing e-commerce shift due to the pandemic.
- Facebook previously added shopping in Reels to compete with TikTok, organized exclusive product Drops into their Shop category, and added affiliate features for creators to earn a commission.
- Price Action: SHOP shares traded higher by 3.92% at $1,539.53 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga