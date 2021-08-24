InvestorNewsBreaks – Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) Announces Advisory Board Appointment Of Dror Eigerman

Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD), an agri-food-tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announced the appointment of Dror Eigerman to its advisory board. Eigerman is the chief executive officer of Galilee Export, Israel’s second-largest exporter of fruits and vegetables, where he oversees the growing and shipping of over 75,000 tons of produce to buyers around the world.

“I am so pleased that Dror has agreed to join our advisory board,” said SVFD CEO David Palach, commenting on the appointment. “His experience in the field and throughout the sales process has made him keenly aware how critical shelf life is as well as the burden related to complying with the increasingly stringent standards for selling produce in the EU and other regulated markets; the issues our customers face every day.”

About Save Foods Inc.

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food-tech industry: food waste and loss and food safety. The company is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both workers and consumers alike. SVFD’s initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus fruits, avocados, pears, bell peppers, and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, natural and healthy product. For more information about the company, visit www.SaveFoods.co.

Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay