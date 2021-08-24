 Skip to main content

Nio Offers Driver Assistance System Tutorial: What You Need To Know
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Nio Offers Driver Assistance System Tutorial: What You Need To Know

Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) suffered a setback earlier this month after an ES8 SUV driven by a 31-year-old Chinese businessman met with a fatal accident.

What Happened: Following the driver's death, Nio promoted on the Nio App a "Navigation on Pilot" test comprising a 6-minute introductory video and 10 questions on the features of the driver assistance system.

Nio expects the test to help its users understand the features of NOP — its driver assistance system — its limitations and considerations while using it, the CnEVPost reported, citing local Chinese media.

The introductory video explains key features of the NOP and clarifies that its features are assisted driving features and not autonomous driving. The company also reiterated through the video the driver should always be in control of driving while the NOP is on.

Additionally, the video sheds details on how the NOP turns on, how to change lanes, how to set speed, range, distance, special scenario alerts and the inability to respond to road conditions.

Once the video is played and a user answers the questions, 200 Nio credits are awarded to the person.

Why It's Important: The efforts are seen as a damage control exercise, especially after the family of the deceased accused Nio with tampering with the data from the vehicle.

Safety has become a key issue with EVs. Nio's U.S. peer Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is being probed by regulators over safety issues with respect to its autopilot software. 

NIO Price Action: At last check, Nio shares were up 2.28% at $39.04. 

Photo illustration courtesy of Nio. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehiclesNews Top Stories Media Best of Benzinga

