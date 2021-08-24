 Skip to main content

Why DiDi Global Shares Are Rising Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 24, 2021 11:02am   Comments
Shares of several Chinese companies, including DiDi Global Inc - ADR (NYSE: DIDI), are trading higher amid positive earnings from JD.com and Pinduoduo. Investors could be buying the dip following negative price action in the sector from regulatory concerns.

DiDi Global is otherwise trading off the company's 52-week high of 18.01 by around 54% at $8.38.

DiDi Global is a mobility technology platform. DiDi Global is building four key components of its platform that work together to improve the consumer experience: shared mobility, auto solutions, electric mobility and autonomous driving.

DiDi Global has a 52-week high of $18.01 and a 52-week low of $7.16.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

