Spotify Heats Up Podcast War With Apple
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 2:49pm   Comments
  • Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) has launched Podcast Subscriptions for every U.S. podcast creator, TechCrunch reports.
  • Podcasters can use Spotify's Anchor podcast creation tool to mark select episodes as subscriber-only content and publish them to Spotify and other platforms. 
  • Spotify expanded the price point options ranging from a minimum of $0.49 to a maximum of $150.
  • It will also help podcast creators engage with their subscriber base to offer them more benefits.
  • Spotify will allow the creators to return 100% of revenues until 2023. After that, Spotify plans to take just a 5% commission subscription revenues versus Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) 30% cut in year one and 15% in year two.
  • International listeners can avail themselves the subscriber-only content from September 15, adding to the iPhone maker's woes.
  • Spotify later plans to allow international access to podcast subscriptions.
  • Price Action: SPOT shares traded higher by 1.75% at $225.38 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by PhotoMIX-Company from Pixabay

