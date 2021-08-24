Spotify Heats Up Podcast War With Apple
- Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) has launched Podcast Subscriptions for every U.S. podcast creator, TechCrunch reports.
- Podcasters can use Spotify's Anchor podcast creation tool to mark select episodes as subscriber-only content and publish them to Spotify and other platforms.
- Spotify expanded the price point options ranging from a minimum of $0.49 to a maximum of $150.
- It will also help podcast creators engage with their subscriber base to offer them more benefits.
- Spotify will allow the creators to return 100% of revenues until 2023. After that, Spotify plans to take just a 5% commission subscription revenues versus Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) 30% cut in year one and 15% in year two.
- International listeners can avail themselves the subscriber-only content from September 15, adding to the iPhone maker's woes.
- Spotify later plans to allow international access to podcast subscriptions.
- Price Action: SPOT shares traded higher by 1.75% at $225.38 on the last check Tuesday.
