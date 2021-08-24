Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA), are trading higher amid positive earnings from JD.com and Pinduoduo. Investors could be buying the dip following negative price action in the sector from regulatory concerns.

Alibaba is otherwise trading lower by 9.9% over the past month and lower by 30.9% over the past six months.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). Alibaba operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).

Alibaba is trading higher by 7.3% at $172.88. Alibaba has a 52-week high of $319.32 and a 52-week low of $152.80.