Color Star Technology Shares Shoot Higher As It Ropes In NBA Star Shaquille O'Neal
- Entertainment technology company Color Star Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CSCW) subsidiary Color China Entertainment Co., Ltd inked an agreement with NBA star Shaquille O'Neal.
- The parties formally reached an agreement on March 29 for O'Neal to become a celebrity instructor on the entertainment sharing and interactive platform of Color Star, known as Color Star APP.
- O'Neal has already grabbed attention for his investments.
- O'Neal will teach basketball-related content online and share his experiences as a basketball star.
- Color Star will continue to invite more world-class athletes to its Color Star team to tap their fans.
- Price Action: CSCW shares traded higher by 13.6% at $0.88 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo by Keith Allison via Wikimedia
