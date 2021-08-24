 Skip to main content

Color Star Technology Shares Shoot Higher As It Ropes In NBA Star Shaquille O'Neal
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 1:59pm   Comments
  • Entertainment technology company Color Star Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CSCW) subsidiary Color China Entertainment Co., Ltd inked an agreement with NBA star Shaquille O'Neal.
  • The parties formally reached an agreement on March 29 for O'Neal to become a celebrity instructor on the entertainment sharing and interactive platform of Color Star, known as Color Star APP. 
  • O'Neal has already grabbed attention for his investments.
  • O'Neal will teach basketball-related content online and share his experiences as a basketball star.
  • Color Star will continue to invite more world-class athletes to its Color Star team to tap their fans.
  • Price Action: CSCW shares traded higher by 13.6% at $0.88 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by Keith Allison via Wikimedia

