Axon To Provide Body-Worn Cameras To Gujarat State Police In India
- Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) will equip officers throughout Gujarat, India, with 10,350 body-worn cameras and digital evidence management solutions. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
- Gujarat State Police will also deploy a portion of the cameras with Axon's real-time situational awareness software, Respond for Devices, which gives supervisors access to location mapping and live streaming.
- Price Action: AXON shares are trading lower by 0.04% at $186.65 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
