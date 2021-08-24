 Skip to main content

Axon To Provide Body-Worn Cameras To Gujarat State Police In India
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 9:11am   Comments
  • Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXONwill equip officers throughout Gujarat, India, with 10,350 body-worn cameras and digital evidence management solutions. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
  • Gujarat State Police will also deploy a portion of the cameras with Axon's real-time situational awareness software, Respond for Devices, which gives supervisors access to location mapping and live streaming.
  • Price Action: AXON shares are trading lower by 0.04% at $186.65 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

